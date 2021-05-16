ATLANTA (CBS46 News) -- Two Georgia State Patrol troopers patrol cars and a Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officer car was hit resulting in injuries for both law enforcement and the motorists.
Around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday one GSP trooper and an MCCD officer were working in a construction zone on Interstate 75 South, at its ramp to Interstate 85 North.
Both law enforcement vehicles had their emergency lights on while they were blocking the road.
According to officials, a tan Hyundai accent hit the GSP patrol car on the rear passenger fender and door, while continuing to drive forward also striking in a sideswipe manner the MCCD vehicle.
Law enforcement said the driver of the Hyundai was injured and taken to Atlanta Medical Center.
Authorities tell CBS46 News, the trooper also sustained injuries when their car was hit but was not taken to the hospital.
The MCCD Officer was not injured during the incident.
The preliminary investigation suggests, the driver of the Hyundai Accent was driving under the influence, police said.
While the initial crash was being investigated, another GSP trooper’s vehicle who responded to the scene to assist was also struck but by a motorcyclist.
Deputies said the second trooper hit was injured did not need to go to the hospital.
The motorcyclist who hit the trooper was injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
