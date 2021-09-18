ATLANTA (CBS46)— A Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper and two other drivers were injured after there was a vehicle pursuit involving a driver of a stolen car.
A spokesperson with GSP told us at approximately 9:33 p.m. on Friday the pursuit began between the trooper and a driver of a stolen Jeep Cherokee on MLK Jr. Drive in Atlanta.
At some point, the trooper got into a crash with two other drivers.
Authorities tell us the trooper went to a local hospital and was released. The other two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
We have learned the driver was apprehended. The stolen jeep and a gun were recovered as a result.
The driver, whose name is not released at this time, is at the Fulton County Jail facing charges.
This story will be updated when new information is released.
