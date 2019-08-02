SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) --A man who allegedly shot a delivery driver was arrested on Thursday.
The incident happened in South Fulton when 28-year-old Morianno Bailey allegedly shot a UPS driver.
After further investigation, police arrested Bailey without incident and charged him with aggravated assault and possessions of a firearm.
Police have not released the UPS driver’s condition at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
