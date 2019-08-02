UPS Truck Rushing Through Suburban Neighborhood

Penfield, New York, USA - June 7, 2011: A United Parcel Service, Inc. - UPS truck rushing through a suburban neighborhood completing early afternoon deliveries. This type of vehicle is referred to as a package car by UPS employees. UPS is one of the largest parcel delivery companies in the world.

 Willowpix

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) --A man who allegedly shot a delivery driver was arrested on Thursday.

The incident happened in South Fulton when 28-year-old Morianno Bailey allegedly shot a UPS driver.

After further investigation, police arrested Bailey without incident and charged him with aggravated assault and possessions of a firearm.

Police have not released the UPS driver’s condition at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.