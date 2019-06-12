Gurvir Dhindsa anchors the CBS46 Morning News from 4:30-7 AM Monday through Friday.
A local news veteran, Gurvir joined CBS46 in October 2017. Prior to joining CBS46, Gurvir spent her career as a morning anchor in Atlanta and Washington DC.
Born in Punjab, India, Gurvir moved to the United States when she was seven years old. She received a degree in Journalism from Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and got her first job in her hometown of Nashville before her career took her to Mississippi, Atlanta and Washington, DC.
Always a “morning person”, Gurvir loves waking up with Atlanta every morning, but she is delighted to get out in the community to share the “good news” stories that make our area so special.
Her favorites are “Positively Georgia” which highlights some of the amazing people making a difference; as well as the CBS 46 Surprise Squad, which honors those who go above and beyond to help others.
A daughter and granddaughter of educators, Gurvir is also especially proud to be a part of the CBS 46 Books to Kids program which works to bring literacy and a love of reading to area school children.
After spending more than a decade in our nation’s capital, Gurvir and her family moved back to Atlanta to be closer to family. Gurvir’s faith is central to her life. She and her family are active members of First Baptist Woodstock.
Her family and their dogs and horses call Cherokee County home.
