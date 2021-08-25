GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County firefighters are working to determine what caused a fatal house fire early Wednesday morning.
According to a fire spokesperson, fire units responded to a house fire call in the 100 block of Kennesaw Street in Buford just before 3 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the rear of the home.
Firefighters got the fire under control, however, one person died because of the fire.
There is no word on if anyone else was home at the time of the fire and investigators are working to find out what caused the deadly blaze.
