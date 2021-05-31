GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)— Gwinnett firefighters are working to contain an apartment fire Monday afternoon.
The fire broke out at the Portico Apartments located at 5171 Preston Park Drive in Duluth.
A fire official said crews found heavy smoke on arrival.
No injuries are known at this time, said authorities.
This is a developing situation stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
ACTIVE INCIDENT: Apartment Fire - 5171 Preston Park Drive in Duluth at The Portico Apartments. Heavy smoke on arrival. Crews getting a knockdown on the flames at this time and PIO is responding. No injuries reported thus far. pic.twitter.com/eBTGsSzns5— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) May 31, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.