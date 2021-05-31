Gwinnett firefighters work a Duluth apartment fire

Duluth apartment fire 

 Gwinnett Fire

GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)— Gwinnett firefighters are working to contain an apartment fire Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Portico Apartments located at 5171 Preston Park Drive in Duluth.

A fire official said crews found heavy smoke on arrival.

No injuries are known at this time, said authorities.

This is a developing situation stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.

