GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Summer Meals Program at parks and other county sites resumed on Monday.
The program was suspended last week after a driver for the vendor that provides grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for the program was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Under state health department guidance, all of the vendor’s employees were to be tested and the vendor’s food preparation facilities were deep cleaned and sanitized during the shutdown.
Gwinnett Parks and Recreation staff will be at each summer meals site on those days to share information with parents and children who may show up. In addition, emergency meal kits and information will still be made available for residents age 60 and older who need assistance with hunger, health or mobility issues.
The Summer Meals program is expanding to more park sites, bringing the total number of locations to 31. The program allows parents, caregivers or community groups to pick up free nutritious meals for children to take home, or children can pick up their own meals. For more information, click here or call 770-822-8840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.