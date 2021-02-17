Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she had Covid-19 and is suffering from 'brain fog'

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she had Covid-19 early on in the pandemic, and is still suffering from some lingering effects.
On her Goop website, Paltrow wrote that she "had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."
"In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body," she wrote. "So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."
Paltrow says while recovering from the virus, she has been focusing on eating healthy foods and following a healthy diet and refraining from sugar or alcohol.
"I've been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I've even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge's vegan daikon kimchi—it's amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I've been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes," she wrote.
She continued: "Everything I'm doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I'm working out in the mornings, and I'm doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing."
She's also taking supplements "in service of a healthier gut," and plugged a few Goop skincare products along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.