Legendary Atlanta Braves broadcaster Don Sutton, age 75, passed away in his sleep Monday night, according to a statement from his son.
Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who played on a number of teams, entered into broadcasting after retirement. He made a new name for himself in the sports world during his time covering the Atlanta Braves.
In a statement, Sutton's son shared news of the baseball great's passing:
"Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I’ve ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace."
Don Sutton was entered into the Hall of Fame back in 1998.
