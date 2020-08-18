ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter celebrated her 93rd birthday on Tuesday. The Georgia resident served as First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981 as the wife of President Jimmy Carter.
Happy 93rd birthday, Rosalynn Carter!
- WGCL Digital Team
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman caught on camera abusing dog in disturbing video
- Emory now accepting volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
- North Carolina man shot and killed 5-year-old neighbor, police say
- Brushing scam targets victims with unordered items
- Dolly Parton makes her feelings known on Black Lives Matter
- Woodstock High School closing after increase in COVID-19 cases
- White House "strongly recommends" Georgia enact mask mandate Kemp has resisted
- Airbnb Atlanta initiates crack down on more than 50 house party violators
- 35 students, teachers test positive for COVID-19 at North Paulding HS
- Gov. Kemp issues new executive order as Georgia continues battling COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.