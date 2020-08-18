Rosalynn Carter
Photo credit: Ron Przysucha/U.S. Department of State

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter celebrated her 93rd birthday on Tuesday. The Georgia resident served as First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981 as the wife of President Jimmy Carter. 

First Lady Rosalynn Carter through the years

