CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46)— Clayton County police need the community’s help finding a teenager who left her home without her mother’s permission, say police.
Police tell us they responded to the missing person call on Sunday around 5:00 a.m. near the 1000 Block of Woodcock Street in Jonesboro.
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned 16-year-old Denise Dianne Felton left her home around 3:00 a.m.
Police describe Felton as a black girl with brown eyes, 5-2 tall, and approximately 216 lbs.
She was last spotted wearing a green Nike Shirt, off-white Nike pants. Her hair color is red in a ponytail.
Officials share Felton is diagnosed with depression.
Anyone with information about Felton’s location is urged to call police at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.