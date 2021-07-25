CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Clayton County Police is asking for the public’s help to find the missing 15-year-old Serenity Sheriff.
Police tell us officers responded to a missing person call on the 600 block of Seaport Drive in Jonesboro.
Sheriff was last seen around noon on Friday. According to authorities Sheriff is diagnosed with Anxiety and Depression, and the guardian says she is not answering her phone after multiple attempts.
Officials describe Sheriff as a black girl with black hair with brown eyes. She is 5-4, and 140 lbs and was last spotted wearing a dark t-shirt with red track pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747. CCPD Case # 2104164.
