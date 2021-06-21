CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing on Saturday afternoon following a domestic disturbance, say police.
Authorities tell CBS46 News Jewel Goss, 31, is a black woman who is 5-foot-4, approximately 120 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.
She was last spotted on the 5700 blocks of Shoals Place Trail in College Park.
The preliminary investigation suggests after the domestic incident, Goss stated she was leaving.
The last clothing description is unknown, and it is also not clear if Goss left in a car or on foot, say police.
According to a police spokesperson she is diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and might be off her medications.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550. The CCPD Case #21035362
