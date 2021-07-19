FULTON County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Alpharetta Department of Public Safety needs your help finding Amiyah Leftenant, 14, of the Alpharetta, Johns Creek area.
The preliminary information suggests Leftenant left her home around 7 p.m. on Saturday and never returned.
Police tell us she left with no electronics or money, and they think she is still in the area.
If you have any information please call the Alpharetta non-emergency line at 678-297-6300.
