The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Lucy Miles, 61 after she never came home from getting her nails done.
Police tell CBS46 News Miles was last seen on Friday at her residence located on the 300 blocks of Anderson Avenue Northwest, and her son reported her as missing.
Miles is a black lady, 5-foot-2, weighs around 140 lbs., and has black hair with brown eyes.
A police spokesperson says she drives a gray BMW GA license plate CHL1577.
According to authorities she suffers from anxiety and bipolar disorder.
Anyone with information is urged to call APD at 404-546-4235.
