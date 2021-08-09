ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old man named Jawuan Warren.
According to Police, Warren was reported missing by his father.
Investigators tell us Warren was last spotted Sunday leaving his home on Brevard Avenue Southwest driving a 2015 Blue Toyota Corolla with a Wisconsin License Plate: 576XNT.
A police spokesperson said he does not have any mental disorders or physical disabilities.
Police are asking anyone with information asking you to call 911 or the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
