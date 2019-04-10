A trial is expected to get underway Wednesday for a former East Point Police officer accused of committing sexual crimes against four women, two of which were teenagers at the time.
In August of 2018, the East Point Police Department received a complaint in reference to an alleged sexual misconduct involving former officer Richard Gooddine while on duty.
One of the victims was just 15 years-old at the time she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Gooddine. That victim, who was detained for violating curfew, also said that Gooddine showed up at the hospital and tried to intimidate her.
CBS46 will be in the courtroom and will provide updates as new details are learned.
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Midtown Atlanta restaurant overnight.
The robbery happened early Wednesday morning at the Ra Sushi Bar on Peachtree Street.
Atlanta Police say the two men robbed the restaurant, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects fled the scene on foot.
f you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
NBA All-Star and former Hawks player Kyle Korver is taking a shot from the outside.
In an essay, entitled "Privileged" he describes his awakening to racial injustice and benefits attached to his whiteness.
In the article, he asks, "How can I, as a white man part of this systemic problem, become part of the solution?" He wants to start by educating himself and listening. Korver also says, "I know that, as a white man, I have to hold my fellow white men accountable."
Korver also discussed inequality and racial disparities in education, housing and unemployment.
CBS46 is investigating your safety when you drive on our highways and byways.
We've been looking into two new reports on bridge safety here in Georgia, digging through the data and finding out what our state government is doing to keep you safe.
For our state's 2019 infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers, the group gave Georgia a “C+” grade when it comes to the state's bridges.
The society says out of nearly 15,000 bridges, 4.65 percent of Georgia's bridges were structurally deficient in 2018.
