DISCLAIMER: CBS46 is not responsible for the content of externally linked sites. It is the sole responsibility of the user to adhere to the privacy policy of externally linked sites. External links are provided as a convenience, and the inclusion of any link does not imply endorsement by CBS46.
- Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
- Georgia Center of the Deaf Resources - state and national organizations; sign language classes; Education resources; Emergency Preparedness; Laws related to hearing impairment; and more.
- Georgia ADA Coordinator's Office - Resources from Georgia's Americans with Disabilities Coordinator's Office
- American Association of the Deaf-Blind
- Georgia Relay (711) - Georgia Relay is a FREE public service provided by the State of Georgia to make communicating by telephone easy, accessible and reliable for everyone, including people who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind or have difficulty speaking.
- Georgia Association of the Deaf - Established in 1910, the Georgia Association of the Deaf, Inc., “GAD”, is the largest self-help consumer organization of persons with hearing loss in Georgia
- National Association of the Deaf (NAD) - The mission of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) is to promote, protect, and preserve the rights and quality of life of deaf and hard of hearing individuals in the United States of America.
- Hearing Loss Association of America - The site provides information on hearing loss, programs and events related to hearing loss, chapters and state organizations and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.