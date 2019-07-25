BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people dining at a Buckhead restaurant were startled when they found an unexpected item hidden inside the bathroom.
On the evening of July 24, one of the patrons entered the unisex bathroom where he noticed a camera sitting inside the ceiling vent. The man then told his female friends about the camera he noticed in the bathroom.
Soooo let’s talk about how last night I went to meet a friend at @redpepperatl ... (3135 piedmont road) and inside the vent directly above the women’s bathroom stall was a hidden camera! Only God knows how long it’s been there.. or how many other establishments might have one as well.. 🥵 it’s sad that we have to make sure we check our surroundings even in private and personal spaces! For example the bathroom where we all let our guard down! We did bring the situation to the attention of management (who nonchalantly brushed it off as if the violation of paying customers isn’t important in their establishment) and it was also brought to the attention of the police (which we also know how that goes sometimes 🙄🙅🏾♀️) however I do feel obligated to make other women aware! Predators are EVERYWHERE. Please pay attention and share. 💗
As a result, the woman brought the issue to the attention of management who allegedly "brushed it off."
In response to misinformation that is being circulated on social media, Red Pepper Taquería releases the following facts about an incident that occurred Wednesday evening at our Buckhead location. . . A male patron discovered a camera in one of our two unisex restrooms. The male gave the camera to a female who then alerted management. The Atlanta Police Department was called immediately by the restaurant manager when the camera was brought to management’s attention. APD checked the camera, which they discovered had no SIM card in it, checked both restrooms and questioned the accusers - - a woman and a man. The man refused to give his information to the APD. . . The camera in question is NOT the property of Red Pepper Taquería. It was brought in to the restaurant and restroom by a guest. . . We appreciate all of our guests and their patronage and take this incident and accusations seriously. The report will be available through the APD in five days. This is a non-event.
According to APD, the camera was not powered on.
The incident remains under investigation.
