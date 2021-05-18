COWETA County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A failed traffic stop resulted in a high-speed chase, which sent one deputy to the hospital after their car was struck, and CBS46 News has learned the suspect is still on the run.
On Monday evening Coweta Sheriff Officers were working a traffic enforcement operation and initiated a traffic stop near the area of 56 I-85 North.
Police said the driver refused to stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase into Fulton County.
The driver wrecked a Coweta County Patrol car near the Bolton Road exit at I-285 and the Deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released a few hours later, said police.
The suspect fled on foot but dropped his driver’s license in the car, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
Police said the suspect has an active warrant out of Alabama for obstructing justice and resisting arrest.
Local warrants will be taken out for the offender in this case as well, said authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.