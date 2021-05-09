GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)- Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a homicide on Saturday in Norcross.
According to investigators, a man was found dead at the Norcross Inn and Suites Hotel located at 6650 Bay Circle.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
