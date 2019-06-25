ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 is making upgrades to our broadcast tower over the next several weeks. The upgrades and repairs could cause temporary signal problems at different times of the day.
Simply follow the instructions below to find your shows and directions for if you start to experience any trouble receiving the CBS46 signal.
(NOTE: This applies to people getting their signal over the air via antenna.)
Where to find the CBS programs you may have missed:
- All CBS programs are available on www.CBS.com except for CBS This Morning. CTM is limited to clips only on the website.
- Most primetime shows have the most recent months’ worth of originals, which typically is between 3 and 4 episodes.
- Daytime and Late-Night programs will have the most recent 5 episodes.
Steps to take if you’re having trouble receiving CBS46:
1. If your CBS46 signal is weak and are losing the picture or getting pixelation:
- If you have a signal strength meter on your television, make sure your antenna is adjusted for the highest reading on the meter.
- Most of the time, the optimal signal reception can be found by placing your antenna at the highest point possible at our house. Outside on the roof or in the attic can be the best locations.
- Orientation of the antenna can play a huge part in optimizing the signal. Turn your antenna until you get all the stations optimized. The location of the TV towers is at Briarcliff Road and Johnson Rd in Atlanta, or you can point your antenna in the direction of Emory University.
2. If you lost the CBS46 Signal:
- Do NOT rescan your TV. You risk the TV losing the programming for the television station that you lost.
- Go to the channel you lost. I.E. Channel 46.1
- Slowly adjust your antenna until you see the video reappearing. Keep adjusting the antenna until you get a solid picture.
- If you have a signal strength meter on your TV, you can use that as well while slowly adjusting the orientation of your antenna.
If you did rescan your TV and now your TV won’t even go to 46-1, let alone get a picture, here are a couple things that you can do:
- Type in 19-1 or 19.1 depending on your remote control
- Slowly adjust your antenna until you see the video reappearing. Keep adjusting the antenna until you get a solid picture.
- Once you successfully get a signal, your TV should automatically be reprogrammed and switch from 19-1 to 46-1
3. Watch CBS46 News on our free app. Please download from the Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store. You can also text CBS46News to 23765 to get the app.
4. If you are a CBS All-Access Subscriber, you can watch us and your favorite CBS Programs
5. If you are not a CBS All-Access Subscriber, you can watch CBS Programming on www.CBS.com
