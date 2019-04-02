Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An accident involving two tractor-trailers forced the closure of I-285 near Hollowell Parkway in Fulton County but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash spilled fuel all over the roadway and it took hours for crews to clear the mess.
The highway reopened around 12:45 p.m.
It's unclear if any injuries were sustained.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.