ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A large crash involving a pedestrian forced the closure of WB I-20 at Moreland Avenue in Atlanta but the roadway has since reopened.
All lanes were shut down for several hours as crews worked to clear the crash. Traffic was temporarily diverted off of the highway and onto Glenwood Avenue.
The crash involved a pedestrian but the condition of that person is unknown at this time. GDOT reports that two vehicles were involved.
The roadway reopened around 9:20 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.