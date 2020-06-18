Source: GDOT
Source: GDOT

ATLANTA (CBS46) A crash along the eastbound lanes of I-20 in DeKalb County forced the closure of both sides of the highway early Thursday morning but all lanes have since reopened.

The crash happened on EB I-20 near Panola Road in DeKalb County. GDOT says a tractor trailer crashed into a median wall, scattering debris into the westbound lanes. That forced the closure of both sides of the highway for quite some time but the westbound lanes reopened around 6:45 a.m. The eastbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. CBS46's Rodney Harris says the driver of the truck and one other person were hospitalized but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

CLICK: LIVE CBS46 Traffic Cam

Another crash earlier in the morning happened along EB I-20 near the intersection with Hamilton Holmes in Atlanta. GDOT says two cars and one truck were involved but no other details were released.

That crash was cleared around 5 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.