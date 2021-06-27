GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- A tragic single-car crash in Gwinnett County killed one woman and sent one passenger to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning, say police.
The identity of both the deceased and injured are not being released at this time.
Information is limited, but according to a police spokesperson the accident occurred on Interstate 85 Southbound near the Indian Trail Road exit.
Gwinnett Police Department investigators are working to determine the circumstances.
Stick with CBS46 News as we learn more.
