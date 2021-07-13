AUGUSTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Trish Wilcher thought she saw a piece of fuzz on a rug in her bedroom, but when she went to pick it up, it moved.
That’s when she realized what she thought was a piece of fuzz was actually a baby snake. Then, she saw more …and more.
Wilcher shared pictures of the snakes in a post on her Facebook page over the weekend. “Look at all the baby snakes in my bedroom…I am freaked out,” she wrote.
Wilcher called a trapper after she found the 10th snake, including the “momma” underneath her bed. In total, 18 snakes were found in the woman’s bedroom – 17 babies and the mother. The trapper suspects the garter snake got into the house and had a live birth under the bed.
Wilcher believes the snake came inside her home because some overgrown land nearby was cleared, and her house became the home spot for the litter.
“I may need a cardiologist after this,” Wilcher wrote on Facebook, adding that she’s still not confident that’s the last of them.
