Gwinnett County (CBS46) Gwinnett Police are looking for two suspects they say stole a woman's identity and then hit several stores, not waiting for things to go on sale.
They charged up almost five-grand worth of items in metro Atlanta and out of state in Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. The victim told police she'd heard from Belk, Macy's, Dillards and a Victoria's Secret about fraudulent purchases both online and in-person.
She says none of her credit cards or ID were taken from her wallet.
Police released these pictures of the suspects. If you have any information that can help detectives, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or online at stopcrimeATL.com. The case number is 19-008104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.