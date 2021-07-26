ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Art enthusiasts can literally immerse themselves into the art and mind of one of the world's most celebrated artists, Vincent Van Gogh, thanks to an exciting new exhibition at Pullman Yard.
Atlanta is one of a handful of cities across the U.S., and worldwide, hosting the Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience.
The exhibit allows visitors to learn about Van Gogh's life and history via informative panels and unique recreations of some of his artwork before they step into a two-story room for the main attraction of the experience. Massive screens create a canvas upon which multiple 360° projectors make visitors feel like they have stepped into Van Gogh's most renowned pieces, complete with musical backdrops and narrated quotations from the artist to add even more depth to the immersion.
Following the main exhibit, visitors may add on the optional virtual reality experience, where they don VR headsets to enjoy a 10-minute trek through a day in the life of Van Gogh.
The full experience lasts between 60-75 minutes. The venue has taken all necessary steps to mitigate COVID-19 spread, including requiring all visitors to wear masks for the duration of the exhibit. Outside the venue is a slew of third-party food and drink vendors
The Atlanta version of the experience makes use of 20,000 square feet of space at Pullman Yard in the city's Kirkwood Historic District, an expansive 27-acre site that has become a top-filming destination for a number of major productions in recent years.
The official website, lists availability as sold out through the end of July and limited through August, with openings more readily available in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.