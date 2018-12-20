Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As tens of thousands get ready to descend on metro Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, CBS46 has you covered with everything you need to know in order to get around the city.
MARTA
City of Atlanta officials are advising visitors to utilize the MARTA system, if possible.
List of MARTA bus routes with schedules
List of MARTA train routes and schedules
Officials say MARTA will be offering direct service to all Super Bowl events and activities. They'll also be extending hours during a 10-day period leading up to the big game. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, January 29-Friday, February 1
- Rail service will start at 4 a.m.
- Bus service on regular schedule
Friday, February 1 at 4 a.m.- Tuesday, February 5 at 2 a.m.
- Rail service runs continuously, 24 hours a day
- Bus services on routes 15, 39, 83, and 96 will run continuously
The Streetcar will operate on its regular schedule with an additional vehicle on Super Bowl Sunday.
MARTA is also selling commemorative Super Bowl Breeze cards and those will be installed in vending machines on January 7.
Road closures
Starting Monday, January 21 through Friday, February 8
- Baker Street NW closed between Centennial Olympic Park and Luckie Street
Starting Monday, January 21 through Thursday, February 7
- Mitchell Street SW closed between MLK Jr. Drive to Elliot Street SW
- Magnum Street closed between Markham to Foundry streets
- MLK Jr. Drive SW closed between Northside Drive to Centennial Olympic Park Drive
Starting Wednesday, January 23 through Thursday, February 7
Andrew Young International Boulevard closed between Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive
Starting Friday, February 1 through Sunday, February 3
- Peachtree Street closed between Ponce de Leon Avenue and 3rd Street
Saturday, February 2
- FULL closures of 3rd Street and Ponce de Leon Avenue between Peachtree and West Peachtree
Saturday, February 2 through Monday, February 4
- Northside Drive closed between Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard and MLK Jr. Drive
Also, use ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to get around.
