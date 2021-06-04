NEWTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two teens in Newton County park Friday evening.
The incident happened in Denny Dobbs Park and authorities say the victims were a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. One of the teens was shot in the arm, and the other was shot in the foot, police say.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
