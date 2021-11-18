ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Nearly a year after the murder of 12-year-old David Mack from southwest Atlanta, his family is still waiting for answers and an arrest.
The CBS46 CSI Atlanta team began digging for answers.
"I immediately ran to him; all I wanted him to be is alive," said David's father, Darius Mack. "Maybe he's got a little bit of breath, some kind of life in him so I could save him."
Nine months have passed since Darius made the gruesome discovery.
"He was laying face down," continued Darius. " I approached him, turned him over... my son had bullet holes in him."
CSI Atlanta obtained this exclusive Ring camera video of the last time David Mack was seen on his grandmother's porch on Shirley Street in southwest Atlanta. He was going to a friend's home, but never made it.
"They actually put the gun up to his forehead and shot him, shot him several more times," said David's grandmother, Glenda Mack.
The CBS46 CSI Atlanta team went door to door in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood to see if anyone remembered anything about that tragic night. While most would not answer the door, at least one person said they always hear gunshots behind their home.
The family believes a neighbor heard him and saw the suspected perpetrators running in the opposite direction. They also remain frustrated with the apparent lack of information.
David's family told CBS46 they were looking forward to planning his 13th birthday celebration. Instead, they were forced to plan his funeral.
According to Atlanta police, this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 404-577-tips.
