A Coronavirus cover-up at a senior housing community?

LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus concerns are swirling inside a senior community called Brightstone, located on DeKalb Medical Parkway in Lithonia.
A source from within, who did not want to be identified, spoke exclusively to CBS46 about a lack of transparency by management.
“I think they’re looking at it from a business standpoint and not a humanity standpoint,” An anonymous source said. “They have not told anyone. I am aware of this because I’ve been told personally by these people that they have the Coronavirus.”
It’s a serious concern considering those living at Brightstone are still interacting with one another and because of their age are at a greater risk of contracting the virus.
“That’s really concerning because everything is still open. People still use the theater room, the library, I saw people in the game room today,” An anonymous source said.
The question at hand is whether management is legally required to inform others. We asked Atlanta attorney Page Pate.
“There are federal laws like HIPPA that prevent nurses or other employees at the facility from going to a different resident and saying hey, you may not know it, but Mrs. Smith has the Coronavirus. They really can’t do that. What they can and should do though is follow both the federal regulations which include the CDC guidelines on how to make sure their facility is best protected from spreading the Coronavirus,” Pate said.
“It’s really scary to think that a family member or anyone over the age of 55 that is at this place or a guest could be exposed to the Coronavirus as well as spreading it around,” An anonymous source said.
CBS46 tried multiple times to contact management at the Lithonia property and the phone number has been disconnected. We also reached out to their corporate office in Nashville and no one has returned our messages. CBS46 also contacted the Governor’s office and they are investigating.
