UNION CITY, GA. (CBS46) -- Candise Menefee drove all night from West Palm Beach, Florida to Union City, where her 10-year-old son Caleb has been living with his grandparents for a month.
She planted lots of hugs and kisses.
"He doesn’t like for me to give him sugar," Menefee said.
"Ewe, no get off, stop. This is disgusting," said Caleb.
Just a few days before this joyful reunion, Menefee was broke, months behind on rent and her car was about to be repossessed. Before losing her job, she was an assistant general manager with Marriott. She moved to West Palm Beach to open a new Residence Inn, but Covid-19 forced Marriott to cancel those plans and Menefee's job.
Menefee filed for unemployment in Florida, but Florida said she needed to file in Georgia. Nearly four months later, nothing.
Menefee's mother told her she'd Better Call Harry.
"So we just got off the phone with Georgia’s Department of Labor and they have confirmed that you will be getting all of your funds over $9,000," Harry told Menefee.
"Shut the front door; you’re telling stories," Menefee responded.
The money actually went up to $14,000. Menefee is in remission from Stage 3 cancer. She has had enough to worry about. It's time to pack the car and take her son home.
"How does it feel to see your Mom again?" Harry asked Caleb.
"It feels great. It feels great," he said.
