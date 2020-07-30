ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than a million Georgians are receiving unemployment benefits at this time, and finally Lawrence Henry and his co-workers can join them.
Thirty-six Park 'n' Fly employees had been waiting nearly four months for their benefits. Henry just received his $8,000 after taxes.
"What did it mean to see all that money coming into your bank account?" Better Call Harry asked Henry.
"Oh man you know," Henry said. "The happiest person though was my wife."
Park 'n' Fly's human resource director Barbara Moore came to Harry for help a couple weeks ago. She had a list of 24 furloughed employees who weren't getting paid due to a clerical error. They got paid, but after the story aired, 12 more employees came forward.
"I was surprised to get those calls," Moore told Harry. "They hadn’t reached out to us previously, so I thought, let’s help them too."
Moore credits a single employee at Georgia's Department of Labor who spent an entire Sunday correcting the errors to get all 36 employees paid.
The benefits came to more than $450,000.
