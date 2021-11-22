ATLANTA (CBS46) — A CBS46 Investigation is uncovering the truth about airport gun issues.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, more guns have been found at Hartsfield-Jackson this year than any other airport.
For every million passengers screened, about 11 guns are found. The numbers are now hitting a 20-year high.
Passengers ran for cover Saturday at Harstsfield-Jackson thinking there was an active shooter. But a loaded gun was “accidentally discharged” instead.
There's now a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Kenny Wells, who police say lunged into his carryon bag during screening, grabbed the firearm, and then it went off.
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson is not only the busiest airport in the country, but it also holds the record for detecting the most firearms.
TSA says its confiscated more than 450 firearms at ATL so far this year. It's the highest number for *any airport in the country.
"It was terrifying," said Adrienne Penake, volunteer with the Georgia chapter of Moms Demand Action. "We have this 'guns everywhere' mentality."
Moms Demand Action say the relaxed gun laws in Georgia contribute to those high numbers.
"I'm not surprised we're seeing guns in more and more places they simply don't belong," said Penake.
In Georgia, it is legal for licensed gun owners to have a gun in any airport un-restricted area such as parking areas, ticketing, and baggage claim.
"The 'Safe Carry Protection Act' actually created a new crime at a commercial service airport for somebody who is there committing a felony," said John Moore, an attorney for the gun rights group, Georgiacarry.org. They support the 2014 "Safe Carry Protection Act.
"If you had a license, you were already able to do it. If you didn't have a license, this actually increased the penalty for doing it," said Moore.
TSA says roughly 80% of the near 4500 guns uncovered by agents around the country this year were loaded.
