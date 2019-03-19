LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Residents at the Lawrenceville-based nonprofit, Wishes 4 Me, are the alleged victims of fraud and exploitation at the hands of the organization’s director, according to the Attorney General’s office.
The investigation into Jennifer Lynn Robinette and three other employees has turned the lives of their alleged victims upside down.
According to investigators, 21 mentally or physically disabled residents are still living at the homes provided by Wishes 4 Me. They are currently protected from having contact with the four people who have been charged.
Residents like Eric Dudley said they are grateful for the care and support they’ve received at Wishes 4 Me over the years.
“These residents here are my backbone. These caregivers are my backbone,” said Dudley.
Family members that spoke exclusively to CBS46 said residents have been in a panic since the police raided their homes as part of the investigation.
Charlotte Mayo’s two adult children live at Wishes 4 Me properties. She said her daughter, who lives primarily in a wheelchair, did not have access to a caregiver all weekend.
“The state agencies that were here communicated to caregivers not to come back here, that they would send in people to help. That was on a Thursday. I was here Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and no one came,” she told CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy.
Staff told CBS46 that because of the investigation, the organization’s and residents’ bank accounts are frozen. That means residents and staff are unable to purchase groceries, toiletries, household items, and gas to drive residents to and from doctors appointments.
They also said investigators seized medical records, including a medication schedule. Caretakers told CBS46 they are concerned about residents getting their proper medication without that schedule.
It could be years before Robinette’s case works its way through the court system, and that is time residents don’t have to wait for their basic needs to be met.
If you’d like to help the Wishes 4 Me residents, please drop off donations of household supplies (food, cleaning products, toiletries, paper products) at 91 Towler Road, Lawrenceville, GA, 30046 or contact theinvestigators@cbs46.com.
