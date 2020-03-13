The Bulldog dug deep to find multiple state and federal pandemic plans dating back years. A state by state analysis of flu pandemic planning by the federal government, found, in a moderate outbreak; 2.2 million Georgians would become ill. 24,500 would need hospitalization.
A severe outbreak would see the same 2.2 million Georgians become ill. But 60,000 would need hospital treatment.
Our reporting found there are only 22,344 hospital beds in Georgia.
Our reporting called all the major hospital systems in the metro, to question capacity. Only one responded, and refused to provide any details to their plan.
