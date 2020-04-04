Arrest made in local eight year old cold case

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- After eight years, Vanessa “Honey” Malone’s family has finally received answers into who killed the 18-year-old.
Dekalb County police arrested 34-year-old Donald Ash for the 2012 murder.
“On October 23rd, 2012, Venessa Honey Malone was fatally shot when she entered a friend’s apartment in Stone Mountain,” said Sgt. Lynn Shuler, with the DeKalb County Police Department.
No one was arrested for that crime, until now.
The investigation has been open and active for the last eight years and Dekalb County police held a press conference Saturday announcing the arrest.
“On Friday, April 3rd, 2020, Donald Ash was arrested for her murder at his mother’s residence in Stone Mountain,” Sgt. Shuler added.
Police say reviewing the case files and new evidence helped make the arrest.
Ashe is charged with second-degree murder and concealing facts and false statements.
And police said they don’t believe he acted alone.
“We do believe that multiple people are responsible for this crime, and the investigation is ongoing,” Sgt. Shuler said.
Dekalb County homicide detectives have spent hundreds of hours investigating this crime and have never given up chasing every lead presented to them.
“Honey’s mama, and her sister, are finally getting answers, ever since 2012 when they’ve been searching for the reason why,” said Sheryl ‘Mac’ McCollum, a CBS46 crime scene investigator.
Police said Honey’s case went cold after witnesses refused to cooperate.
Police have maintained Honey was a victim of a botched robbery. Police said in October 2012, Honey surprised the robbers, arriving while they ransacked the apartment.
An unknown number of masked men carrying guns had kicked in the door and tied up her two friends – a man and a woman – in the bathroom.
Honey was the only one harmed.
“She was shot twice, and she deserves to know why,” added McCollum.
DeKalb County police worked alongside GBI to process evidence which helped bring a conclusion to this case.
Donald Ash remains in custody at the Dekalb County Jail.
“The DeKalb County Police Department is extremely gratified to be able to bring some small amount of closure to the Malone family, and hope they can have some peace with this,” said Sgt. Shuler.
“We’re working behind the scenes every day to bring closure to all families,” added Chief Mirtha Ramos, with the DeKalb County Police Department.
