ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Pup Socks, the Atlanta based online retailer that puts a picture of your pet on socks, is under investigation for the second time in two years, according to a spokesperson for Georgia’s Attorney General.
The spokesperson was unable to discuss the circumstances with the current investigation, but provided CBS46 background after a 2019 investigation alleging “unfair or deceptive acts or practices.” The state fined Pup Socks CEO Zachary Zelner $65,000, which was settled for $15,000.
Georgia's District Attorney released the following statement:
“Consumers made several types of allegations against PupSocks, the most common of which was that PupSocks failed to ship consumers’ orders according to the production time represented and failed to contact consumers regarding shipping delays. Many consumers alleged that they never received their item or a refund, even after complaining to the business. Consumers also alleged that PupSocks shipped items with incorrect images or of incorrect sizes, and that items received were of extremely poor quality.”
CBS46 learned about the latest investigation after a customer reached out to us directly, saying they hadn’t received their order after months of waiting.
Metro Atlanta’s Better Business Bureau also has more than 600 complaints online and has issued three alerts.
“I work hard for my money as do many other people. Their socks are not cheap and people expect what they pay for,” Christy Bradley explained.
Better Call Harry spoke with Pup Socks Co-founder Zack Zelner after discovering the company’s only listed address vacant. Zelner invited CBS46 for a tour of its new operation in Gwinnett. Zelner says complaints are small in number when compared to the number of orders.
“Our percentage of complaints compared to the number of orders is well under one-percent,” Zelner said in a phone interview, “Simply put, we don’t have a backlog of orders.”
Also in question is the company’s commitment “to help all animals in need.” Zelner claims one percent of Pup Socks profits goes to charitable organizations.
CBS46 confirmed three donations since 2017 - $5,000 to the Atlanta Humane Society, $12,000 to the Humane Society of the United States and $5,500 to Ahimsa House, a nonprofit that works to keep victims of domestic violence and their pets together.
The director of Ahimsa House says complaint calls from angry pup socks customers are getting in the way.
We asked Zelner for a list of donations, but as of Monday, we have not received it.
