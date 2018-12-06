ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s community outreach initiative, and Atlanta United collaborated with the James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club to conduct a legacy project. It includes a new mini pitch and renovated teen center in the host market on behalf of 2018 MLS Cup.
Located near Atlanta United’s Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, the Anderson Club is a beneficiary of the Atlanta United Foundation-funded Soccer for Success program (SFS). SFS is the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s free after-school program that is proven to help kids establish healthy habits and develop critical life skills through trained coach-mentors and family engagement.
The Anderson Club has one of the highest female participation rates out of the 18 Boys & Girls Club locations that operate the program in Metro-Atlanta.
Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Nicole Pietro is thankful to be exposing the kids to soccer.
"This sport has really transformed our organization, so I want to thank Atlanta United for giving us another safe place for our kids to be active, for them to play soccer, and for them to be exposed to more coaches,” said Pietro.
The MLS Cup Legacy project included removal of a dilapidated playground, installation of a new turf mini-pitch and makeover to the club’s Teen Center that pays homage to the debut of Atlanta’s “King Peach” kit.
