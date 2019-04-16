A bill allowing medical marijuana sales in Georgia is on Governor Brian Kemp’s desk, where he has until May 12th to sign or veto it.
If it becomes law, registered patients and the parents of patients will find it easier to get THC oil, but will have to watch out for scams that have shown up in other states.
Better Call Harry explains what patients need to know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.