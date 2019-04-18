ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Flowery Branch man went to the dentist for one sore tooth, and the dentist wound up pulling all his upper teeth.
The patient says the partial he was given was wrong, and another dentist confirmed that.
But when he tried to get a refund from the first dentist, he was rejected.
After seeing Better Call Harry on CBS46, he decided to reach out.
