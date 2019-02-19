Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A Florida family came to metro Atlanta after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.
They found a Craigslist ad for a house rental in Lawrenceville, $2000 to move in. They took it.
Then one day, they spotted a man putting up a "For Rent" sign in front of the house, and they learned they had been scammed.
More bad news followed: the rental company wanted to evict them.
That's when they decided they'd Better Call Harry.
