Scammers are targeting small businesses in Georgia.
They’re posing as Georgia Power employees, calling customers and threatening to disconnect power unless they receive an immediate payment through a money card or wired funds.
See what happens when Better Call Harry gets on the phone with one of these scammers.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
