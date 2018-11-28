Loganville, GA (CBS46) 19-year-old McKenzi Middlebrooks reached out to Better Call Harry last spring.
The cancer patient wanted the street fixed in front of Children’s Health Care by Emory. She said riding over the bumps hurt so much that she cried. She wanted the street repaired not just for her, but for other cancer patients.
The city completed a temporary fix, and promised permanent repairs at a later date. But McKenzi won’t be around to see it.
She passed away Thanksgiving week.
Harry’s story reveals a courageous young woman.
