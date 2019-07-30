The Better Call Harry team gets a lot of complaints about home warranty companies.
Harry is not a fan of them. Most won’t let you pick your servicers or they find a way to deny your claim. Instead of going with a warranty company, Harry suggests putting money aside monthly in an account for repairs.
In the case of our viewer Deborah Whitehead, she called the warranty company Total Home Protection for a repair. The first serviceman didn’t show up and the second company didn’t service her area.
The third company did the repair, but the warranty company denied the claim. Deborah reached out to us and we got her a $420 refund.
Click on the video to see what Deborah had to say, and what we learned about Total Home Protection.
