Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Better Call Harry helped a Hoschton couple with a Sears warranty get their refrigerator fixed after numerous misdiagnoses.
Sears also agreed to pay for a floor repair after it was damaged by a service technician.
But it appears the couple will have to go over a hurdle to get that $1,100 check.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
