Atlanta, GA (CBS46) In a life-threatening emergency, would you ask if the trip to the hospital is covered by insurance?
Paramedics called for an air ambulance for a woman who was seven months pregnant and collapsed at home.
The total cost for the 32-mile trip from Newnan to Grady Hospital was $46,000.
The family made an insurance claim and learned the air ambulance company was out of network.
We first told you about this story last fall. Now we have a new development and Better Call Harry’s biggest fix to date.
