ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Patricia Dowdy followed the rules. She called the City of Atlanta’s 311 hotline to report a water leak. She told the city about it four or five times.
The small leak went untouched for more than a year, creating a large hole. Dowdy’s son reached out to Better Call Harry. Less than a day after Harry called Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s office, a crew was on Dowdy’s street, filling up the hole.
But the patch job was not enough. Minutes after the workers were done, water started trickling down the street from the neighbor’s yard.
Harry contacted the city, and a crew returned to fix the leak and resurface the street.
